0
Menu
Sports

Agyemang-Badu to become highest paid player at Accra Great Olympics

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu China Midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: hotfmghana.com

Celebrated Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has joined local league side Accra Great Olympics on a one-year deal.

The deal was signed on Friday, August 13, 2022. According to Hotfmghana.com's checks, the 31-Year-old Under-20 World Cup winner will earn Ghc20,000.00 every month.

With this, the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Udinese FC's sensational midfielder becomes the highest-paid Accra Great Olympics player.

Agyemang-Badu who has already earned 78 caps with 11 goals for the Black Stars joins Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom as former foreign players to relaunch their careers in the local league.

Source: hotfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Related Articles: