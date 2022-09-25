Agyemang-Badu wins Man-of-the-Match award as Olympics condemn King Faisal to third straight defeat

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu won the MVP1

Retired Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu won the Most Valuable Player of the Match Award when Great Olympics pipped King Faisal 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Badu, 31, lasted 89 minutes until he was replaced by Prince Afrifa when Yaw Preko’s men secured their second victory of the 2022/23 season which catapulted them temporarily to the summit of the league table.



Emmanuel Mensah scored the game’s solitary goal which also condemned King Faisal to their third straight loss and to the bottom of the league table.

Olympics created as many as 9 chances but could only convert 1 as Faisal’s atrocious start to the campaign continues.



Saturday’s game was Badu’s third straight game in the Ghanaian top-flight since announcing his return to the league.