Agyenim Boateng is a good player but underrated by many - Coach Samuel Boadu

Agyenim Boateng has joined Hearts on a five-year deal

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says that he recommended the signing of former Medeama player Agyenim Boateng.

The forward joined the Ghana Premier League champions on a five-year deal and will be playing for the capital based club next season.



He says that the forward is a very good player but is underrated by many people and is delighted to have him in his fold.



"I met him at Medeama SC, he's a very good player but underrated by many. I know his qualities that's why I recommended him to the management of Hearts of Oak to sign him," Boadu told Pure FM



"I asked the club to secure his service because we want to improve our upfront. His acquisition will help players like Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kwadwo Obeng Junior and others to notch more goals,"

"He is a speedster and his output will shock most people in our games" he concluded.



The player departed Medeama after the expiration of his contract with the club and joined Hearts of Oak as a free agent.



He spent four years at the Tarkwa based side after joining Medeama from Kotoko in 2017.