Ahmed Gulak: Gunmen for southeast Nigeria kill ex presidential advisor

Gunmen for Imo State don assassinate Barrister Ahmed Gulak, wey be former political adviser to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

Di Imo State Police Command don confirm to BBC say dem don receive information of im death, and police spokesman Bala Elkana tok say dem dey investigate.



Tori be say di gunmen shoot am dead wen im dey on im way to Abuja from Owerri.

Before im death, Gulak bin be di Speaker of di Adamawa State House of Assembly.



