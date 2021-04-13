Ahmed Musa dey close to sign short-term deal wit Kano Pillars

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa dey consider proposition to play some matches for Kano Pillars

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa dey consider proposition to play some matches for e former club for Nigeria, Kano Pillars, for move wey di hope na to boost di local league and maintain e personal fitness.

Di 28-year-old, wey be free agent since e leav eSaudi Arabian side Al Nassr for October, don receive offers from England, Russia and Turkey.



But as e dey tink dem over im next European destination for di summer, di winger receive proposal from di governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Shehu Dikko, chairman of di League Management Company (LMC) for short stint for Nigeria.



"After I speak wit di governor and chairman of di LMC I dey consider to play some games for Kano pillars," di former Leicester City player tell BBC Sport Africa.



"Anytin wey go improve di image of Nigerian football na something wey I dey strive to embark on and Kano Pillars hold special place for my heart.



"Na di team wey help me become di professional footballer I be today, so dis na more than just football but very strong bond."

Source wey dey close to di club tell BBC Sport Africa say dem don already finalise di deal to bring Musa.



Musa, who has built two training and fitness facilities in Northern Nigeria to help grass roots football, scored 18 goals for Kano Pillars to finish as top scorer in the 2009/10 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.



Im desire to help promote di image of di domestic league on social media na wetin di LMC, wey dey run di NPFL, dey hope to benefit from dis season.



Musa make e 96th appearance for Nigeria for their 3-0 win over Lesotho for Lagos for di Super Eagles final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



