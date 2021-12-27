Ahmed Toure leaves it late as Medeama halt the Aduana juggernaut

Ahmed Toure

Medeama left it very late before spoiling the Aduana party just as everyone thought the game was heading for a stalemate at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Heading into the game Aduana Stars were the most in form team in the Ghana Premier League as they had not lost a game in their last six matches.



The away side gave their host a good run for their money as both sides cancelled each other out in a first half which was well balanced with chances far and few.



Medeama pressed on for all three points and it duly arrived very late in the second half through veteran striker Ahmed Toure.

Toure fired home the only goal of the match in the 88th minute to give Medeama all the spoils on home soil. Aduana had won their last six matches and were looking to improving their stock at the Akoon Park.