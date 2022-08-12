9
Aisha Boateng: Meet the beautiful wife of Derek Boateng and their 3 children

A Photo Of Derek Boateng And His Family A photo of Derek Boateng and his family

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Having dully contributed to his quota in the Black Stars, Derek Owusu will go down in history as one of Ghana's most talented midfielders and will always be remembered for his role in Ghana's first qualification to the World Cup.

Born May 2, 1983, in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, many Ghanaians see Derek Boateng as one of the players in the 2000 golden generation who didn't reach the full height of his potential despite playing in the top three leagues in the world namely England, Spain, and Italy.

Derek played for some of the middle-top teams in Europe namely Fulham, FC Köln, Getafe, Eibar, and Panathinaikos in Greece in a career that spanned close to two decades.

The 39-year-old featured in three consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments with the Black Stars and made 40 appearances for the Ghana national team while getting on the scoresheet only once.

Aside being a former national football star, Derek Boateng is also a family man who has been married for the past two decades.

Derek Owusu Boateng like many other footballers married his childhood sweetheart at the age of 19 on October 25, 2002, when he tied the knot with Aisha at the time of playing in the Greece Premier League for Panathinaikos.

The duo reportedly fell in love during Dereck's stay in the youth team of Liberty Professionals FC because the late owner of the club, Alhaji Sly Tetteh is the senior brother of Aisha.

Derek and Aisha Boateng have produced three children from their 20-year-old marriage. They have a daughter and two sons.

Check out photos of Derek Boateng and his family in the post below:

