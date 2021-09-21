Aisha Buhari Cup: Black Queens make amends to beat Indomitable Lions

Black Queens

Source: GNA

The Black Queens of Ghana made amends after their first defeat to silence the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in their second Group A match at the ongoing 2021 Aisha Buhari invitational tourney ongoing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ghana lost 3-0 to South Africa in her opening match and came back stronger in the second game to humble Cameroon who are second-ranked in Africa.



It was Spain-based player, Princella Adubea who hit the back of the net before Thunder Queens’ Vivian Adjei Konadu doubled the lead for Ghana at the stroke of full-time.

The Queens dominated the match and created a lot of chances in the first half but were denied by Cameroon’s goalie, Ange Bawow who made two beautiful saves to keep the scoreline barren until the 60th minute when Adubea put Ghana ahead.



Ghana ends the competition with one win and one lose and would journey back home to continue preparations for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria in a fortnight.