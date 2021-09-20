Aisha Buhari Cup: Cameroon coach upbeat ahead of Black Queens clash

The Indomitable Lionesses

Cameroon head coach Anong Bernadette says his side are eager to bounce back to winning ways against Black Queens of Ghana in the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup on Monday.

The Indomitable Lionesses lost their opening game against Morocco. They created several chances, notably through Rose Bella and Gabrielle Onguene against the Atlas Lionesses but they failed to find the back of the net.



"We've tried to correct some things we were unable to do the last time against Morocco. We are working every day with the local players, but we didn't see it," the 44-year-old former Cameroon captain said as reported by cafonline.com.

"The game against Ghana will come with a better approach than what we had against Morocco. We know the game of Ghana and how they play short passes. They are also in the rebuilding process of bringing up young ones.



"It will be a good game and a nice outing for the two teams. We are both preparing for the preliminary for the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and I think the match will be a good test."