Ajax coach Erik ten Hag wants Brian Brobbey back

Ghana international Brian Brobbey

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag feels wants Brian Brobbey back as he feels sad about the striker’s situation at RB Leipzig.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian left Ajax for Leipzig in the summer but has hardly managed any minutes for the Bundesliga club.



Ajax are now being linked with a move to bring Brobbey back in the summer and Hag would be happy to have him again.



"It’s a shame. When you see that he has had so few chances; he is still such a young player. When you see that he didn’t have any chances at all. This also stalls his development," Erik ten Hag Voetbal International.

Ten Hag believes Brobbey should have remained, "I think he could have competed with Haller. I had foreseen that and he had played a lot more here. That would have been gold for his development."



The attacker has played just 239 minutes this season.