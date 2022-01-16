Ajax coach confirm Kudus Mohammed will not be joining Black Stars camp

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ajax head coach, Eric Ten Haag has confirmed that Kudus Mohammed will not join Ghana at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



The midfielder has been nursing an injury since November 2021 but Black Stars coach, Kudus Mohammed was hopeful the midfielder could the squad as the tournament wears on.



The 22-year-old missed Ajax's 3-0 win over Utrecht on Sunday, January 16, 2022, with Ten Haag confirming that Kudus is still on the sickbed.

“This already proves what I’ve said all along. He is not [match] fit and it would be strange if he would join the tournament.”



Ghana are on the ropes and faces Group stage exit for the first time since 2006 if they fail to beat Comoros on Tuesday, January 18.



The Black Stars lost to Morocco on their first before drawing with Gabon in the second last Friday.



The West African country are on one point while Morocco are on 6 points and thus have already booked their place in round 16. Gabon are second with 4 points while Comoros have none after two games.



While Ghana face Comoros, Morocco will face Gabon in their last game of the group stage round. Both matches will be played simultaneously.