Ajax coach doesn't know when injured Kudus Mohammed will return

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

It appears Kudus Mohammed's latest injury at Ajax is becoming a mystery as his coach Erik Ten Hag does not know when the midfielder will return to action.

Ajax Amsterdam revealed that their Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed has suffered an ankle injury reasons why he did not play in their preseason friendly match against German giants Bayern Munich.



Since then the player has not played for the Dutch champions including missing out on the Dutch Super Cup defeat to PSV last week,



He had been training on his own in order to get fit in time for the coming season which starts this weekend but it appears he is not close to a return.



The Ghanaian youngster was expected to be fit in time for the season but that will not be the case.

Kudus had a frustrating first season as it was affected by niggling injuries and he would hope to have a clean bill of health to start the season.



“Kudus’ injury situation is very disappointing. He made a good impression in #preseason, but I can’t say when he’ll be back. Everytime we expect him to be back at a certain time, it doesn’t happen. We need to be patient and wait.” Erik ten Hag told Ajax TV.



Kudus has been injured since 16th July during a friendly match against Andelecht and has missed the last 5 games – four friendlies and the Dutch Super Cup.