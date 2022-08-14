Ajax coach explains why Brian Brobbey can't play for 90 minutes

Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey is now the main number nine at Ajax after the departure of Ivory Coast striker Sebastian Haller. However, the striker, who joined from RB Leipzig this summer, is unable to play for 90 minutes. Coach Alfred Schreuder addressed this topic during a news conference.

"We talked about that," Schreuder told the press.



“At the end of last season, he started playing more often. That has been positive for him and Ajax,"



"He is now the number nine of Ajax and with Lucca, we still have a number nine. Against some clubs I think you should play with a number nine because then you always have your striker in the sixteen,"

"Maybe I'm saying too much now, but I do think Brobbey should play longer than 45 minutes. He is a very explosive player, you don't want him injured. And he must also be able to continue training well to become even fitter and stronger," he added.



Brian Brobbey scored in Ajax's first game of the season against Fortuna Sittard.