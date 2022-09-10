0
Ajax coach to bench Kudus Mohammed for Brian Brobbey against Heerenveen - Reports

Brobbey And Kudus 56789.png Brobbey substituted for Kudus Mohammed

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Algemeen Dagblad predicts that Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder will make changes to his lineup for the game against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

Brian Brobbey returns to the attack against Heerenveen. This comes at the expense of Mohammed Kudus, who made an impact as a false striker in midweek against Scottish club Rangers.

Mohammed Kudus was the star of Ajax's stunning 4-0 win over Rangers FC in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder started Mohammed Kudus in the striking position and benched Brian Brobbey. The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder repaid that faith with an assist and a goal in the 33rd minute.

Brian Brobbey came on in the 89th minute replacing Mohammed Kudus.

