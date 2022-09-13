Ajax coach warns Brian Brobbey on his conduct during Rangers match

Brian Brobbey

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder has warned Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey about his bad conduct during last week's 4-0 Champions League win over Rangers.

The striker was left on the bench as compatriot Kudus Mohammed was handed a false nine role in their big win.



Kudus scored a goal and also provided an assist on his first start of the season.



Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey was introduced into the game with just two minutes left to end the game.



After the game, while the whole squad went for a lap of honour from the boisterous supporters the livid Brobbey entered the dreeing room.

"We talked about the way he came in against Rangers," said Schreuder on Saturday evening.



"He is a very young player (20 years old, ed.). As a trainer, you cannot accept that, but you can also understand where it comes from. It is a great match in the Champions League and he does not play. On the one hand, I understand it, but as a trainer, you have to indicate that you don't want it,"



"It's a long season and you just need each other," added Schreuder. "Next time I will no longer accept it, because something like that does not fit in a team. Today (against Heerenveen) He came in very well. With a lot of threat and hunting, I think that's fine. He really goes a lot. matches,"