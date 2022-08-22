0
Ajax deny reported transfer of Mohammed Kudus to Everton

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax have denied reports that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is set to join Premier League side Everton, according to De Telegraaf and Voetbal International.

The two big Dutch newspapers claim the Eredivisie giants know nothing about the transfer and no club has signed up for Kudus.

The 22-year-old is seriously looking for more playing time because he wants to be in the World Cup squad. New Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder doesn't really fancy the midfielder.  Kudus has made some cameos in the top flight this season.

He came on in the 90th minute against Sittard and came on in the 84th minute against Groningen.

Kudus signed for Eredivisie club Ajax for €9 million in July 2020, on a five-year contract. He made his official debut for the club on 20 September in a league match against RKC Waalwijk.
