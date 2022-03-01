Ajax forward Brian Brobbey rejects Ghana

Ajax forward, Brain Brobbey

Brian Brobbey returns to Ajax on loan

Brain Brobbery met new Blak Stars coach Otto Addo



Brobbey picks an injury in Ajax win over PSV



Ajax forward, Brian Ebenezer Adjei Brobbey, has reportedly refused to pledge allegiance to Ghana.



Kessben FM reveals that interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, and assistant manager, George Boateng during their tour to scout players for the Black Stars met the Dutch-born Ghanaian.



Both parties held an initial long but successful talk with Brobbey. The latter delayed his final decision before finally rejecting the invitation to play for Ghana.



The 20-year-old striker, Brobbey is currently nursing an injury and has missed Ajax's last four games.

Brobbey joined German side, RB Leipzig, at the start of the season but was loaned back to the Dutch side during January 2022, winter transfers.



He has featured in 16 games in all competitions since the start of the 2021/2022 season, scoring 3 goals with 3 assists.



Ghana is set to battle its west African rival, Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs in March.



Head coach, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the crunch fixture in the coming days.



TWI NEWS