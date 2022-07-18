Ajax inches closer to signing Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig

Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey

Dutch Eredivisie side, Ajax Amsterdam is close to sealing a deal to sign Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey.

The club signed the player for the second round of the 2021/22 football season having sold him to RB Leipzig some months earlier.



With 11 appearances in the second round of the Dutch Eredivisie, Brian Brobbey impressed and managed to score seven goals to help the club emerge as champions.



After that performance, Brian Brobbey made it clear that he wishes to continue with Ajax.



With the club also interested in his services, the side has been engaging RB Leipzig to try and re-sign the forward.

Today, sources in Germany have disclosed that Ajax are closer than ever to signing Brian Brobbey.



According to reports, the Dutch giants will pay a sum of 20 million euros for the services of the attacker.



He was a target of Manchester United but it has become clear the English club has been beaten in the race by Ajax.