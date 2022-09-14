Ajax is the best place for Kudus Mohammed – Ex-Dutch defender Hans Kraay Jr

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is at the right club at Ajax, this is according to retired Dutch defender Hans Kraay Jr.

The Black Stars poster boy came close to leaving Ajax in the summer transfer window.



In the run-up to transfer deadline day, he tried to push to join English Premier League side Everton but Ajax refused to transfer him.



With his frustration of not starting matches changing at the club in the last few weeks, Mohammed Kudus is now happy at the club.



According to Hans Kraay Jr, he wants the Ghana star to stay at Ajax because he is at the right place.

“It's the best place to be and maybe it's the best place to play,” the retired Dutch defender said in an interview on Voetbal Talk on ESPN while adding, “Then why are you sacrificing yourself?”



Mohammed Kudus was in action when Ajax took on Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League.



He scored a screamer to continue his fine form for his club.