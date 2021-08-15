Ajax manager Erik ten Hag provides update on injured Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

The manager of Ajax Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag has revealed that the return of Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus from injury could be longer.

The highly-rated forward suffered an injury setback in pre-season and as a result, could not feature last weekend when the team was hammered by PSV in the cup game.



Yesterday in the season opener of the Dutch Eredivisie against NEC, Mohammed Kudus was absent as well when Ajax thumped their opponent 5-0.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag said although it is likely Mohammed Kudus could make a return very soon, it is also possible that he could be sidelined for longer than expected.

"That is incredibly unfortunate. He was doing very well. I don't know when he will be back. I always think he can join training again, but then it is disappointing again,” the coach shared.



Meanwhile, the injured Mohammed Kudus has been named in Ghana’s squad to face Ethiopia and South Africa and the World Cup qualifiers next month.



