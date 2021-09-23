Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus 'feels good' following injury return

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, is feeling good after returning from injury which forced him to miss the first five games of the season.

Kudus injured his ankle in pre-season and it took him over a month to return to action.



He featured for the first time this season on Tuesday as Ajax put five past Fortuna Sittard.



The Black Stars midfielder was among the scorers and had this to say after the match. "It feels good to be back," he told NOS.



“It's nice to help your team get three points. It's good for my self-confidence and I'm getting a race rhythm."

It goes without saying that Kudus is disappointed with his injuries, but he knows he can't do anything about it.



"I try to control everything myself. The rest I leave to God. I do my best to keep fit. Nobody wants to get injured, but when that happens, it's important to recover and get back to the team."



Kudus' return to fitness is not only a boost for Ajax because he will be available for the Black Stars World Cup qualifiers next month.