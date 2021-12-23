Ajax refuse to release Kudus Mohammed for AFCON 2021

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Kudus Mohammed is expected to miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as Ajax are not willing to release the midfielder to the Black Stars.

The midfielder made coach Milovan Rajevac’s 30-man provisional squad despite being injured.



He suffered a fractured rib while on international duty with Ghana in early November and has since not been in action.



Ajax said Kudus would be fit in January, prompting Rajevac to include him in his plans for the tournament.



However, Dutch-based newspaper De Telegraaf reports that Ajax coach Erik ten Hag does not want Kudus to leave for the Afcon.

He is expecting Kudus to join Ajax’s training camp in Portugal. Ten Hag believes this will help the Ghanaian regain fitness ahead of the second half of the season.



Kudus has struggled with injuries since moving to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020.



He has missed 15 games this season due to rib and ankle injuries.