Ajax reluctant to release Mohammed Kudus for 2021 AFCON

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam are reluctant to release Ghana star Mohammed Kudus for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The attacking midfielder is one of 30 players invited to the camp of the Black Stars in Doha, Qatar for the upcoming AFCON tournament scheduled to be staged in Cameroon.



Due to an injury, he has been carrying for weeks, his club, Ajax are unwilling to sanction his release for the tournament.



The club wants Mohammed Kudus to stay at their facility in Amsterdam under close observation to ensure he fully recovers from his injury before returning to action.



Check out the full 30-man provisional Black Stars squad below



Goalkeepers:

Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders:



Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders:



Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)

Wingers:



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers:



Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)