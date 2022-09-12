Ajax striker Brian Brobbey happy for in-form Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Moahmmed and Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey says he is happy Mohammed Kudus is in banging form.

In the last two matches of Ajax, the Black Stars poster boy has been preferred ahead of Brobbey as the number 9.



While many would have thought Brian Brobbey will not be happy with the fact that his teammate has taken his place, the forward says he is rather happy for Kudus.



Speaking to ESPN after the game, Brian Brobbey disclosed that he has a good relationship with Mohammed Kudus and is elated that he is playing so well.



"He's my buddy. I'm happy for him. Kudus did a fantastic job,” Brian Brobbey told ESPN after the game against Heerenveen.

In the match against Heerenveen, Brian Brobbey came off the bench in the second half. He scored to help Ajax to cruise to a 5-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



After the game, he said he is happy he managed to get on the score sheet himself.



"As a striker, you always want to score, so that was nice. We won and I scored a goal, so I can be happy,” Brian Brobbey said.