0
Menu
Sports

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey happy for in-form Mohammed Kudus

Brobbey And Kudus 56789.png Ajax midfielder, Kudus Moahmmed and Brian Brobbey

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey says he is happy Mohammed Kudus is in banging form.

In the last two matches of Ajax, the Black Stars poster boy has been preferred ahead of Brobbey as the number 9.

While many would have thought Brian Brobbey will not be happy with the fact that his teammate has taken his place, the forward says he is rather happy for Kudus.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Brian Brobbey disclosed that he has a good relationship with Mohammed Kudus and is elated that he is playing so well.

"He's my buddy. I'm happy for him. Kudus did a fantastic job,” Brian Brobbey told ESPN after the game against Heerenveen.

In the match against Heerenveen, Brian Brobbey came off the bench in the second half. He scored to help Ajax to cruise to a 5-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

After the game, he said he is happy he managed to get on the score sheet himself.

"As a striker, you always want to score, so that was nice. We won and I scored a goal, so I can be happy,” Brian Brobbey said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service