0
Menu
Sports

Ajax targets Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey to lead team’s attack next season

Brian Brobbey Ajax 1604216370 50328 Brian Brobbey

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch giants, Ajax are aiming to re-sign Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey this summer for him to lead the team’s attack next season.

The forward who left Ajax to join RB Leipzig in 2021 played for the Dutch Eredivisie Champions last season after returning to the club for a loan spell.

Now back to RB Leipzig at the end of the season, Brian Brobbey could make another return to Amsterdam next season.

According to sources, his former club Ajax are interested in his services as the club prepares for life without Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller.

Ajax wants to sign Brian Brobbey and partner him with Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee in the team’s attack next season.

The Dutch club per information gathered is working on deals for both Brobbey and Zirkzee.

At the moment, no agreement has been reached for either striker.

Meanwhile, Ajax is also looking at signing Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Related Articles: