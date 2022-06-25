Ajax targets Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey to lead team’s attack next season

Brian Brobbey

Dutch giants, Ajax are aiming to re-sign Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey this summer for him to lead the team’s attack next season.

The forward who left Ajax to join RB Leipzig in 2021 played for the Dutch Eredivisie Champions last season after returning to the club for a loan spell.



Now back to RB Leipzig at the end of the season, Brian Brobbey could make another return to Amsterdam next season.



According to sources, his former club Ajax are interested in his services as the club prepares for life without Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller.



Ajax wants to sign Brian Brobbey and partner him with Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee in the team’s attack next season.

The Dutch club per information gathered is working on deals for both Brobbey and Zirkzee.



At the moment, no agreement has been reached for either striker.



Meanwhile, Ajax is also looking at signing Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.