Akatsi Senior Players honour Mr. Gatsi Peter Kudjo

Football manager of Akatsi Senior Players, Mr. Gatsi Peter Kudjo

Source: Raymond Aryee

The Senior football Players Association of Akatsi has shown appreciation to their long-serving football manager, financier, and leader in recognition of his dedication, resilience, and determination towards the growth of the game of football in the Akatsi south municipality and beyond.

This honourary event was organised by the senior players who had the opportunity to play under the management of Mr. Peter Kudjo Gatsi who is also known as “WORFA PEE”. The occasion brought together both junior and senior players, a section of junior players from neighbouring communities, and football lovers from across the municipality.



On the day, a football competition was inaugurated, 'THE WORFA PETER CUP'. The Acting Secretary of the Senior Football Players Association, Mr. Raymond Aryee, announced that this competition is expected to be staged every year to encourage other well-meaning personalities in the municipality to show support for the development of the game.



There were notable senior players present and many of them participated in the inaugural honourary Cup game. Some of the Senior players include Billy Klutsey, Evans and Dela William Adisenu, Jeofrey Ackuoko, Osei Kweku, Raymond Attitsigbey, Gati Bright, Atsu Tumaku and Darlington Alorbu. The rest are Richfield Doedekpey, Sipitey Ephraim, Demordzi Amewuga, and Simon Kplivi.



The Senior team won the inaugural game three goals to two as some of them showed glimpses of their playing days. In all, Jeofrey Ackuoko was adjudged the man of the match and he doubled it with two goals in the game.



A citation and a cash donation were presented to the honouree, and to present the citation Mr. Jacob Amegatsey, a Ghana Premier League Match Commissioner and a health administrator heaped praises on the senior players for the good work done.



He applauded them for being able to recognise the contributions and sacrifices of WORFA PEE. He mentioned that he himself is one of the people who admire WORFA for his efforts with regards to uplifting the level of football in the municipality. He concluded and said that he will not hesitate to say that he deserved to be honoured.

The Senior players called on everyone to emulate the attributes of Worfa, to remain focus always and show resilience in the face of all difficulties. This they said has contributed to very high performances in their various endeavours after football. They congratulated Worfa for his dedication to ensuring that the municipality qualifies for the first time in the history of Akatsi South to the national division one league competition.



The acting Chairman of the Senior players Association, Mr. Osei Kweku, on Kaleawo FM Sports discussion programme on Saturday narrated how through the help of WORFA he and some of his other colleagues became members of the pioneering team of Kpando Hearts of Lions even though he, in particular, did not play any part of the gala competition organised prior to the formation of the Kpando team in Ho.



Also on the same programme and radio, the municipal referee’s association chairman Mr. Yevu, also mentioned that the senior players were right to honour Worfa not just for his work in the past but his contribution towards the qualification of the Akatsi All-Stars team to the National First Division League recently.



Mr. Gatsi Peter Kudjo on his part said he thanks God for His mercies and the senior players for recognising his contributions and the decision to honour him. However, he prays that the Akatsi All-Stars team’s performance at the first attempt in the division one season should land the team into the Ghana Premier League.



This he said is his target going into the upcoming first division season. He calls for support from everyone and advises all footballers to be disciplined and respectable people in society.