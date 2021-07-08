Akomadi eyes ultimate with Hatayspor in the Turkish League

Joseph Akomadi in training with his club side

Ghanaian International Joseph Akomadi who plies with trade with Turkish premier league side Hatayspor has hinted that his target in the 2021/2022 season is to win the Turkish league.

Akomadi who played an integral role in ensuring his side secured qualification to the Turkish league revealed this in an interview.



"As you can see I'm doing my best for Hatayspor and it will be great for me to win the Turkish league with them. We were six on the league table in our first appearance from the elite division so with hard work, determination and with God on our side we can clinch the ultimate and write our names in the history book of the Turkish football.



"I always play to the tactics of my coach and as an attacking midfielder, it is my work to play tactical games and add more goals so next season the fans of Hatayspor will see new Joseph Akomadi."

According to him, he will welcome a callup to don the national team colours anytime the technical handlers call on him to feature.



"I am eligible to play for the U-23 team so I will be glad if the coach and the technical team invite me. My doors are always open and it will be a dream come true for me because it's been my dream since infancy."



Joseph Akomadi started his football career with Keliz FC, Sportslife FC, Feyenoord Academy and Aspire Academy before moving to Europe to shape his career.