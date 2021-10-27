Akonnor, Duncan unhappy over salary arrears - Report

CKA Akonnor and David Duncan

More than a month after they were fired as head and assistant coaches of the Black Stars respectively, Charles Akonnor and David Duncan are yet to receive any payment relative to salary arrears from the Ministry of Youth of and Sports.

At the time of their dismissal, Akonnor and Duncan had gone ten months without being paid salaries.



Graphic Sports reports that Akonnor who was on a $25,000 a month salary and Duncan who signed a $10,000 contract with the FA were owed salaries from January 2021 to September when they were sacked by the FA.



It has also been reported that the severance package for the two coaches which they earned after their contracts were terminated, has not come.



Graphic Sports quotes a source close to the coaches who complained about the situation and wondered why such plans were not made before they got fired.



It is said that the Ghanaian coaches are unhappy with the situation as they believe they are being handed a raw deal because they are Ghanaians.



“As they were changing them, they should also be ready with their packages because if you are not ready, why do you change them,” the source lamented.

A source at the Ministry of Youth and Sports is also said to have confirmed that “from January this year, the coaches have not been paid anything and since they were sacked in September, they are owed nine months’ salary.



“They are also supposed to be paid something for the termination of their contracts but because the contracts are confidential, I cannot disclose how much (they) should be paid them.



“In fact, as it stands now, the two coaches have also not been paid their signing-on fees,” the source disclosed further.



It has been widely reported that the two coaches agreed a $50,000 fee as compensation for their dismissal.



Akonnor and Duncan were dismissed by the Ghana Football Association over poor performances by the Black Stars.