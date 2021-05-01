Akuapem Poloo: Ghana comedian, DKB file defamation case against Rosemond Brown

Sat, 1 May 2021 Source: bbc.com
Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, aka DKB file defamation police case against actress Akuapem Poloo.
Dis be after de actress make allegations on video say de comedian, DKB dey hoard Ghc4,000 which people donate to her.
Inside de video, Akuapem Poloo explain say she try call DKB for clarification on de monies but he no respond.
Sake of that she make video to explain to everyone say DKB no give am any money.
