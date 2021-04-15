Akuapem Poloo and son: Rosemond Brown fit serve 3 years in jail, but Ghanaians say make court free am

Ghanaians say make di court free Akuapem Poloo

Accra Circuit court on Wednesday, convict am for publishing nude photos of herself and son.

According to de court she commit domestic violence against her son wey she undermine en dignity.



But what exactly she dey face in terms of de judgement for her offence which dey fall under misdemeanour?



What Akuapem Poloo dey face



For her offence which be misdemeanour three things fit happen according to Private legal practitioner, Bernard Owiredu Donkor wey talk Accra based Citi FM say - "de court go fit caution am, fine am or impose custodial sentence of maximum 3 years on am."



But some legal experts say e fit be possible for de court to put am in jail for even one day.

However since de court ask am to undergo pregnancy test for any public hospital to establish whether she be pregnant or not - chances be say dem dey explore de option of prison sentence.



De reason for de pregnancy test be sake of under de law, you no for imprison woman wey be pregnant.



So if she be pregnant de courts go decide what to do - either dem go defer en judgement or give am a more lighter judgement.



But some other Legal experts say since dem ask for pregnancy test, mean say dem dey consider custodial sentence.



#FreeAkuapemPoloo hashtag trend for Ghana

Following say court go convict Akuapem Poloo, some Ghanaian celebrities like Sarkodie den social media users mount campaign to free de actress.





I think it’s a little harsh to separate a child from the mum just because of pictures taken ... would want to plead with the law to pardon our sister ???????? #FreeAkuapemPoloo — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 15, 2021

Please temper justice with mercy ????????????????????????.



Rosemond brown it is well we are with U in prayers #FreeAkuapemPoloo pic.twitter.com/0N7dN0OOhP — iOna reine (@ionareine) April 14, 2021

Most people dey argue say de courts for no use am as example when some people commit serious crime but dem dey walk free.

Nam 1, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Wayomi all the roam about freely buh dem arrest Akuapem Poloo for sharing her nudes, her own nudes oo ahh nudes wey no be urs too???? them go do make the gals stop sending us brezz p33???????? #FreeAkuapemPoloo — GOOGLE (@Goglefame) April 14, 2021

If you can't arrest government officials who is misusing our money then #FreeAkuapemPoloo — Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) April 14, 2021

