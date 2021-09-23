Akufo-Addo, Bawumia to face-off as Ghanaians from UK, USA clash in fun game

The two teams displaying their jerseys

The El-Wak Sports Stadium will serve as host when Ghanaian returnees from the United States of America and the United Kingdom square it off in a football match on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The event which is being put together by the Diaspora Television Network and Rite Sports is meant to serve as a platform for fraternization and also raise funds for charity.



According to Jermaine Nkrumah who is the Chief Executive Officer of the DTN, the football match is aimed at bringing together returnees from the US and UK to build bonds and explore ways of improving their contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



At a press conference held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Jermain Nkrumah noted that the game will provide an opportunity for the ‘returnees’ to erase some misconceptions about them.



Janet Adi who is the co-skipper for Team UK boasted that with the UK having the best league in the world, her team is primed to defeat the Americans.



In a jovial yet instructive way, Janet Adi stated that the UK team has the best of talents to edge their rivals.



She commended the organizers for birthing the idea of the game and was even more impressed with the proposal to donate the proceeds to charity.

She held that the game is a chance for returnees to take some minutes away from their usually packed routines and socialize.



Reverend Dr Nana Yaa who is the skipper for Team US was even more confident of the chances of her team.



She was equally excited with the chance to engage some friends and build new relationships.



In her mind, God has already delivered victory for Team US and it will be a humiliation for their opponents.



The game will be graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who will represent Team UK and Team US respectively.



A shootout between the female teams of both countries will serve as the curtain-raiser.