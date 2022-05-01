2
Menu
Sports

Akufo-Addo, Ken Agyapong, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, other dignitaries at Asamoah Gyan's book launch

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was indeed a legendary night for Ghana’s legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as he launched his “LEGYANDARY” book at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Ghanaian business community, Ex-footballers from Ghana and other African nations, Diplomats, Celebrities Parliamentarians and the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, were all present to grace the occasion for the legend.

President Akufo-Addo as the Chairman for the occasion officially launched the 'LEGYANDARY' book, a book which tells the intricate story, of the bitter and sweet experiences of Ghana’s leading goal scorer’s life as a footballer as well as serving as a reference to motivate the upcoming young ones.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong after the book was officially launched purchased a copy of the book for GHC 100,000.

There were side attractions of music and comedy on the night which made the “LEGYANDARY” night a fulfilling one.

Wach video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
My son hasn’t spoken to me for 19 years because of a woman - Computer Man
How a beautiful and naive young Egyptian woman became Kwame Nkrumah's wife
Five NPP bigwigs who could partner Bawumia for 2024 elections
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
How can someone who has 'contested' four elections be alien to NPP? – Sefa Kayi
I groomed Bawumia – Nyaho Tamakloe claims
Related Articles: