Akufo-Addo congratulates Samuel Takyi ‘for hoisting high the flag of Ghana’ at Olympics

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated boxer, Samuel Takyi ‘for hoisting high the flag of Ghana’ after winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Although Ghana still has a chance of winning another medal at the Olympics, Takyi is the only athlete out of the 14-member contingent to have won a medal at the games.



The 20-year-old achieved this feat on Sunday after sailing through to the semi-final of the Men’s featherweight boxing contest.



His aim of winning Ghana’s first gold at the Olympics was halted on Tuesday, August 3, when he came up against United States Duke Regan.



Takyi inked his name in history as the 4th boxer and 5th Ghanaian to win a medal for Ghana at the Olympics since 1992.

Celebrating the efforts of the young Olympic medallist, President Akufo-Addo showered praises on Takyi for ending Ghana’s 29-year drought at the Olympics.



“Big congratulations to Samuel Takyi from all of us at home, for hoisting high the flag of Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics, and for winning a bronze medal, Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 29 years. Well done,” the President wrote on his social media page.



Takyi ‘The Ring Warrior’ is the 3rd boxer after Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey to have won bronze in individual sports. It was only Clement Quartey who won silver in Ghana’s maiden participation in 1960.



The Men’s football team also won bronze at the Olympic Games in Barcelona 1992.