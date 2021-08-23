0
Akufo-Addo never asked for $2,000 of our $5,000 to be used for devt fund - Dr. Aggrey

Takyi Akufo Addo The Olympic team met President Akufo-Addo last Friday

The Chef de Mission for Team Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics Games, Dr Mike Aggrey has clarified that it was only Samuel Takyi, the bronze medalist who was rewarded a $20,000 sports development package aside from the $10,000 cash reward.

He was reacting to reports that $2,000 out of the $5,000 given each member of the Olympic team was to be used for the sports development fund.

The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif had also posted on his Facebook saying that: “His Excellency announced a reward package of $5000 to each member of the team, of which $3,000 will be given to them, and $2,000 invested towards their career.

"For Takyi the Bronze medalist, he will receive $10,000 cash, a $20,000 investment fund toward the development of his career and a car.”

But in an interview on Total Sports Review, Dr. Aggrey noted that those who are to receive the $5,000 were not given a career development fund.

He insisted that it was only Samuel Takyi who was given the development fund of $20,000.

He said under no circumstances did the President promise to give the other team members sports development fund allocation nor asked for part of their $5,000 to be used for a sports development fund.

“The career development fund was for only Samuel Takyi who won bronze for Ghana. The others including the technical staff and team members are to receive $5,000 each,” he added.

He further indicated that at no point did the other team members agree to any arrangement to have $2,000 of their cash invested into a fund.

He was speaking to host Isaac Worlanyo Wallace.

