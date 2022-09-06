0
Akufo-Addo receives FIFA World Cup trophy

92134198 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the World Cup

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday, 3 September received the most expensive price in football, the Fifa World Cup trophy at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The trophy was presented to the President by former French professional footballer, David Trezeguet, a member of the 1998 French Fifa World Cup winning squad.

The trophy was in the country for a two-day tour ahead of the World Cup tournament to be held in Qatar.

It is tradition for the trophy to visit all nations competing in the mundial.

Ghana will play in Group H in the World Cup later in the year.

Ghana’s opponents are Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Source: classfmonline.com
