Akufo Addo sends warning to Luis Suarez, Uruguay ahead of World Cup fixture with Ghana

Suarez stopped Ghana from scoring at the 2010 World Cup

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated unequivocally that ‘the hand of Suarez will not save’ Uruguay against the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Luiz Suarez prevented the Black Stars from reaching the semi-final at the 2010 World Cup when he stopped Ghana from scoring a last-minute goal in a quarter-final clash.



Twelve years after the match, President Akufo-Addo believes, the Black Stars have been given a chance to avenge their defeat to the Uruguayans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“We have also had to wait for twelve (12) years to get revenge against Uruguay, and we assure them that, this time, the hand of Suarez will not save them against the Black Stars of Ghana. They are going down!!," the President said through the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare at a dinner held in Accra as part of a two-day tour for the World Cup trophy.



Ghana lost to Uruguay in penalty shootouts at the 2010 World Cup after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.



The Black Stars will play at their 4th World Cup in history Qatar after missing the 2018 edition in Russia

Ghana has been placed in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and would face Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) when the tournament commences.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JNA/KPE