Akufo-Addo to watch Partey as Arsenal faces Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey to face off in Crystal Palace vs Arsenal clash

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to watch Ghanaian players Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Jefferey Schlupp in action in the English Premier League.

The President travelled to London to launch one of his government’s flagship tourism drive projects, dubbed ‘Destination Ghana.’

According to a post by Sports Journalist, Benedict Owusu Dankwa, Akufo-Addo will be at Selhurst Park in London for the Monday night football at 7:00 pm GMT.

“Hearing Ghana's President @NAkufoAddo will be at Selhurst Park tonight to watch Thomas Partey's Arsenal and Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp's Crystal Palace in an English Premier League game,” Owusu Dankwa tweeted.

This would be the first match for both Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew after returning from the international break with the Black Stars. Jefferey Schlupp missed out on the call-ups.

Both Partey and Jordan were in action as the Black Stars sealed their 4th qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The President hosted the Black Stars team after their immense feat at the Jubilee House to congratulate the team before his trip abroad.

Akufo-Addo is expected to be back in Ghana on Wednesday, April 6th 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
