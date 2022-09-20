Akwaboah composes official song for Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign

Art work for the song

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah, has composed a new song titled 'bring back the love for the Black Stars' ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The award-winning musician released the song to mobilize support for the Black Stars and motivate the team to victory in the tournament.



"We all need to play our role and back our Black Stars in unity and in spirit. It is time to bring back the love."



The musician combines a blend of highlife and hiplife as well as different local languages to form a rhythmic tune which brings a Ghanaian feel to it.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be Ghana's 4th after making its first appearance in 2006.



Ghana played at the 2010 World Cup, where the country reached the quarter-final stage for the first time but failed to progress out of the group stages at the 2014 World Cup.



After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the 'bring back the love' song composed by Akwaboah could inspire the Black Stars to victory in Qatar.

Listen the song below







Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JNA/KPE