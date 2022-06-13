Al Ahly sack South African coach Pitso Mosimane

Former Al Ahly manager, Pitso Mosimane

Egyptian giants, Al Ahly have parted ways with the head coach, Pitso Mosimane after twenty months in charge of the Red Devils.



The club in a statement released on Monday, June 13, 2022, announced that they have parted ways with the South African coach on mutual consent.



The trainer's future has been in doubt since losing the 2022 CAF Champions League final to Wydad Athletic Club.



The rumours about his uncertain future heightened after he missed Ahly's 1-0 win over El Masry in round 32 of the Egyptian Cup on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Pitso Mosimane since his appointment in 2020 won five trophies, losing only one final.



He won the Egyptian Cup in 2020, back-to-back Champions League, back-to-back CAF Super Cup and two bronze medals at the Club World Cup



Pitso leaves Al Ahly in 3rd position on the league log on 27 points with 5 matches in hand, and 7 points off the top.



