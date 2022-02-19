Al Fahya star Samuel Owusu torments former club Al Ahli in stalemate

Winger Samuel Owusu

Winger Samuel Owusu was the star of the show as Al Fahya picked a valuable point on the road in a 1-1 draw at Al Ahli with the Ghanaian star returning to torment his former club.

The 25-year-old Ghana international lasted 83 minutes as the visitors bagged a crucial point on the road.



Owusu was again the tormentor-in-chief with his sleek passing accuracy as Al Fahya nearly secured maximum points but for an injury-time equaliser by the host.



Sultan Mandash opened the scoring for Al-Burtuqali in the 6oth minute and appear to be cruising to victory until North Macedonian Ezgjan Alioski pulled a last-minute trigger through the spot-kick five minutes into injury time.



Ghana Wideman Samuel Owusu again demonstrated his immense quality with another sublime performance at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.



Owusu spent just three months on loan at Al Ahli but left a huge impact after scoring three goals and providing two assists in 10 games for the Saudi giants.

Al Ahli failed in their bid to re-sign the Ghanaian superstar after several attempts.



Owusu's surge in form will be crucial for Ghana ahead of the decisive 2022 World Cup playoff against eternal rivals Nigeria.



Coach Otto Addo will rely on the talisman and others to deliver the country's fourth appearance at the global showpiece in Qatar.



He has peaked at the right time with the crucial playoff set to take place next month in two-legged ties.