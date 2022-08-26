13
Al Hilal humiliate Asante Kotoko 5-0 in pre-season friendly

Al Hilal Humiliate Asante Kotoko 5 0 In Pre Season Friendly

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman have thumped 5-0 Asante Kotoko in their second friendly game.

The Ghana Premier League champions who went into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against the same club, were hoping for a good result but it ended in a massive defeat.

Two goals in the first half and three in the second ensured that the Sudanese club walk home comfortably with victory as the two clubs prepare for their respective leagues and the CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko have now played two games with Al Hilal conceding seven without putting the ball at the back of the next.

It was the second time Richard Boadu, who had been named Asante Kotoko's new captain earlier in the day, led the team out onto the pitch.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
