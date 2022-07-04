Al Hilal makes offer for Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh has emerged as a transfer target for Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal this summer.

Tetteh, who is contracted to Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor until 2025 has become a subject of interest for several clubs with Al Hilal no exception.



The Saudi Arabian club have already made an offer and will in the coming days meet the representatives of the player.



English Championship side Hull City are also keen to secure the services of the Ghanaian striker in the ongoing transfer window.



Despite scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists in 27 games in all competitions last season, his side Yeni Malatyaspor could not survive relegation and will compete in the Turkish second-tier next season.

Footballghana.com understands the Ghanaian forward is keen to move since he wants to play top-flight football next season.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







