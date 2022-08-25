Al Hilal presents plaque to Asante Kotoko for contribution to African football

Nana Yaw Amponsah receiving the reward

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have been recognized by Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman for their contribution to the development of African football.

The management of Sudanese giants presented the plaque to Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah after their match on Tuesday, August 25, 2022.



Asante Kotoko who are currently in Sudan for their pre-season played Al Hilal Omdurman in a friendly match which they lost by 2-0.



The Porcupine Warriors also traded their key player, Imoro Ibrahim to the Sudanese club for a fee worth $300,000.

Kotoko will play Al Hilal in another friendly on Friday as part of their preparations before they face Simba SC from Tanzania and another opponent.





CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, received a plaque on behalf of the club from the management of Al Hilal in recognition of Asante Kotoko’s Contribution to the Development of football in Africa.#Preseason22???? pic.twitter.com/rHPJGFijJo — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 25, 2022

JNA/KPE