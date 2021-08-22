Al-Masry favourites to land John Antwi from Pyramids

Ghana international John Antwi

Al-Masry SC are keenly interested in signing Ghanaian striker, John Antwi from Pyramids FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Antwi after not being the preferred option at his club wants a new challenge in the Egypt Premier League and Al-Masry are favourites to land him.



Al-Ittihad Alexandria are also in the race for signing Antwi but reports suggest that the 29-year-old is currently closer to moving to Port Said.



The former Al Ahly striker has managed only one goal in the 2020/2021 campaign after featuring 22 games in all competitions.

Antwi will play for his fifth club in the Egyptian top-flight if he completes the move to Al-Masry having stints with Ismaily SC, Al Ahly, Misr El Makasa, and Pyramids.



The former Eleven Wise FC and Dreams FC player is the highest-scoring foreigner in the history of the Egyptian Premier League with 77 goals in 186 appearances.