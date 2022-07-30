0
Al-Raed's management terminates Christian Atsu's contract

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Al-Raed’s management has terminated the contract of former Chelsea winger Christian Atsu. The club relied on some clauses in the player's contract to terminate the relationship.

Atsu played only 8 matches with the team last season, and he was confined to the treatment table most of the time.

On 17 July 2021, Atsu joined Saudi Arabia club Al-Raed after ending his stay with Premier League club Newcastle.

Christian Atsu joined Porto at the age of 17 he was then sold to Chelsea on 1 September 2013, on a five-year contract, for a reported £3.5 million. Atsu was immediately loaned to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

He also played for Everton, Malaga, and Bournemouth on loan.

On 31 August 2016, Atsu joined Newcastle United on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy clause in the contract. Atsu signed a four-year deal in May 2017 to join Newcastle for £6.2 million from Chelsea.

