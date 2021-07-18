1
Al Raed new signing Christian Atsu promises to give everything

IMG 20210717 141236 750x375 1 Christian Atsu Saudi Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu (L)

Sun, 18 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has promised to give his all to his new club Al Raed in Saudi Arabia.

The winger completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Raed after parting ways with Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the top-flight club becoming the second Ghanaian to move to the Asian country this transfer window.

Afriyie Acquah was the first as he signed a lucrative deal with Al Batin.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Atsu expressed his joy to join such a great club promising to give everything to the club.

“As-salamu alaykum to all Al Raed fans. I thank the President of the club, Mr. Fahd Al-Mutawa and everyone involved at the club”

“I am happy to be a player of this great club. For the fans, I promise to give everything and I am looking forward for this new chapter” he said.

Atsu departed Newcastle this summer after a torrid last season in which he failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League.

Source: footballghana.com
