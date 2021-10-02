Al-Sadd star Andre Ayew delighted to score in derby win against Al-Arabi

Andre Ayew netted his fourth goal in four straight games

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed delight in Al Sadd's thumping win over rivals Al Arabi in the Qatari Stars League.

The 31-year-old netted his fourth goal in four straight games as the Wolves thrashed Al Arabi 4-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium.



Ayew, who converted from the spot with eight minutes left praised his teammates for the emphatic win.



"Alhamdulilah 3 important points today and another goal. Team on fire Al Sadd. We keep going," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

Al Sadd's fifth win in a row ensured Xavi Hernandez’s men stay at the top of the table.



After a goalless first half, Algeria international striker Baghdad Bounedjah scored in the 59th and 76th minutes and captain Hassan al-Haydous also found the back of the net after the hour.



