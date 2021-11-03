Alan Shearer names Mohamed Salisu in his EPL Team of the Week

• Mohammed Salisu was named in the EPL team of the week by Alan Shearer
• The Ghanaian featured in Southampton’s 1-0 win over Watford
• Alan Shearer is the EPL all-time top scorer with 260 goals
English Premier League all-time top scorer, Alan Shearer, has named Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, in his match week 10 team of the week.
Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration of the game on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Vicarage Road against Watford as Southampton won the game by a lone goal.
The Ghanaian was outstanding at the back in making sure that the Saints will keep a clean sheet against Watford away from home.
Alan Shearer chose Mohammed Salisu alongside Manchester United’s Raphael Varane and Gabriel of Arsenal.
Chelsea’s Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Maxwell Cornet, and Cristiano Ronaldo all picked a spot in the English legend’s team of the week.
Salisu to the world???????????????? https://t.co/7vrh8jSs5I— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) November 3, 2021
