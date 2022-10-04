0
Menu
Sports

Albanian League: Edwin Gyasi's top form earns him a slot in the Team of the Week

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 03 At 7q.jpeg File photo

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some refreshing news from faraway Albania indicates that Ghana Striker Edwin Gyasi has made it into the best 11 teams of the week.

This comes as no surprise at all considering his current form and exploits at his Albania League club Kukesi.

It would be recalled that Edwin scored his first goal ever since joining the club in the ongoing Albanian Cup.

It appears Edwin keeps doing magic anywhere he sets his foot.

This is what he had to say about it:

"I believe this is a big achievement for me and my club Kukesi as we move forward and progress.

I have always encouraged myself to do better game after game and by the grace of God it is gradually paying off."

Here is the full squad of the Albanian League Team of the Week:

Barbosa (Kukesi)

Kacorri (Bylis)

XhiXha (Tirana)

Gyasi (Kukesi)

Karakaci (Kastrioti)

Deliu (Tirana)

Loran (Bylis)

Atanda (Egnatia)

Janku (Bylis)

A. Marku (Teuta)

Bekaj (Tirana)

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video