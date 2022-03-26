0
Albanian giants KF Tirana handed transfer ban for failing to pay Hearts of Oak

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Albanian giants KF Tirana have been handed a transfer ban for failing to meet their obligations after signing midfielder Winful Cobinnah from Hearts of Oak.

Cobinnah left Hearts of Oak in 2018 to join Tirana and in the contract, the Phobians were to get part of his transfer fee in case of an onward move.

The 30-year-old midfielder signed for Egyptian side Cleopatra Ceremica last year but Tirana failed to send Hearts of Oak part of the transfer fee.

The Ghanaian giants reported the club to FIFA, with football's world governing body giving the Albanian outfit till February 18, 2022, to settle the fee.

The time elapsed forcing FIFA to hand them a ban on signing foreign players.

Cobinna spent three seasons in the Albanian topflight league where he became a household name.

But the Ghanaian midfielder had troubles as he tried to switch nationality leading to a police case.

He left the club in 2021 to join Ceremica in Egypt.

